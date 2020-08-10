The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:

Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio

Bloomer: Tanner Grindel, master of ministry.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Eau Claire: Aaron Culliton, master of architecture.

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Chippewa Falls: Jillian Schemenauer, master of communication studies.

Hudson: Madison Mueller, master of communication disorders.

River Falls: Beth Raebel, master of education technology.

Western Governors University, Salt Lake City

Eau Claire: Kristine Polden, master of nursing education; Eric Johnson, master of nursing education.

Graceland University, Lamoni, Iowa

Chippewa Falls: Holly Zanchetti, master of family nurse practitioner.

UW-Milwaukee

Altoona: Mariah Pfundheller, master of science.

Eau Claire: Sarah Kocken, master of science; Jessica Leum, master of library and information science; Olivia Schroeder, master of nursing.

Eleva: Arin Wilken, master of library and information science.

Elk Mound: Nounee Yang, master of science.

Hudson: David Kocik, master of arts.

River Falls: Jean Stalhood, master of library and information science.

University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.

Chippewa Falls: Robert Teuteberg, master of justice administration.

Ohio University, Athens, Ohio

Melrose: Quintin Lash, master of sports administration.

Iowa State University, Ames Iowa

Houlton: Amanda Solie, doctor of veterinary medicine.

Spring Valley: Keygan Sands, master of creative writing and environment.

UW-Stout

Arcadia: Craig Brovold, master of operations and supply management; Nathan McKeeth, master of manufacturing engineering.

Chetek: Alaina Sweet, master of school counseling.

Chippewa Falls: Leisa Sunier, master of applied psychology.

Colfax: Taylor Michels, master of rehabilitation counseling.

Eau Claire: Samantha Angell, master of food and nutrition sciences; Ondrea Bryans, master of marriage and family therapy; James Ebben, master of clinical mental health counseling; Jenna Mayer, master of education; Koren Mickelson, master of marriage and family therapy; Elissa Trautlein, master of education; Lee Vang, master of school counseling.

Ellsworth: Kennedy Kowalchyk, master of food and nutrition sciences.

Elmwood: Kaitlyn Niebur, master of food an

d nutrition sciences.

Hudson: Rose Cibulka, master of training and human resources development.

River Falls: Barbara Bear, doctor of education in career and technical education; Zoe Foster, master of school counseling.

Wilson: Vilma Topuzi, professional science masters in industrial and applied mathematics.

Woodville: Martin Weninger, master of training and human resources development.

University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa

Osseo: Allison Persing, master of occupational and environmental health.

Bradley University, Peoria, Ill.

Spring Valley: Nicole Samudio, doctor of nursing practice.

University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah

Cadott: Kaedan O’Brien, master of anthropology.

UW-River Falls

Baldwin: Kayla Kruckenberg, master of agricultural education.

Durand: Emily Prissel, master of school psychology.

Ellsworth: Collin Kneubuhler, master of business administration.

Hudson: Lisa Butterbrodt, master of health and wellness management; Leah Ellis, master of business administration; Daniel Hoeppner, master of clinical exercise physiology; Alex Koehler, master of business administration; Zach Turpin, master of math secondary education.

New Richmond: Kaitlyn Berg, master of communication sciences and disorders; Adam Craft, education specialist degree in school psychology.

Prescott: Jennifer Kuehn, master of clinical exercise physiology; David Olson, master of business administration.

River Falls: Jacob Brunnquell, master of business administration; Brittany Burns, education specialist degree in school psychology; Monica Holmes, master of communication sciences and disorders; Sonja Kamrath, education specialist degree in school psychology; Nikhil Lobo, master of computer science; Michelle Lundberg Bogner, education specialist degree in school psychology; Aishwarya Rangaswamy, master of business administration; Nandini Srinivas, master of computer science; Vishwa Vasudeva Gowda, master of computer science.

Somerset: Kayla Grahovac, education specialist degree in school psychology.

Whitehall: Florence Pattee, master of teaching English to speakers of other languages.

UW-Whitewater

Eau Claire: Beth Bender, master of business administration.

St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, Minn.

Eau Claire: Kelsie Fitch, master of special education.

Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa

Cameron: Rachel Goettl, doctor of pharmacy.

Elmwood: Alysha Hoyt, doctor of pharmacy.

UW-Eau Claire

Altoona: Andrea Magliocco, master of English-literature and textual interpretation.

Beldenville: Coral Linberg, doctor of nursing practice.

Bloomer: Kiley Michels, master of communication sciences and disorders.

Chippewa Falls: Andrew Klimek, master of communication sciences and disorders.

Colby: Megan Viergutz, master of communication sciences and disorders.

Cumberland: Jenna Stuntz, master of communication sciences and disorders.

Eau Claire: Sarah Bangel, doctor of nursing practice; Jodene Chumas master of communication sciences and disorders; Heather Cork, doctor of nursing practice; Nathaniel Lau, master of business administration; Lindsey McLean, master of business administration; Sari Meska, doctor of nursing practice; Michaela Miller, doctor of nursing practice.

Knapp: Karen Johnson, doctor of nursing practice.

Melrose: Erin Zigler, master of communication sciences and disorders.

New Richmond: Lee Smith, doctor of nursing practice.

Osseo: Emma Kostka, master of business administration.

Rice Lake: Michelle Nelson, mater of English-writing.

Stanley: Mara Bichanich, master of data science.

Trempealeau: Emily Bartels, master of communication sciences and disorders.

UW-Superior

Barron: Sarah Stauner, master of education.

Chetek: Mark Rykal, master of education.

Colby: Christy Dahlman, master of education.

Colfax: Courtney Doucette, master of education.

Eau Claire: Wendy Hanson, master of special education.

Ettrick: Emily Becker, master of special education.

Menomonie: Rebecca Thomas, master of education; Casey Yonash, master of education.

Stanley: Denise Swartz, master of education.

Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah

Eau Claire: Coty Schmidt, master of learning and technology; Cammy Rathsack, master of learning and technology; Casey Kohls, master of nursing-leadership and management.

Fall Creek: Trudi Steinke, master of health care management.

Strum: Deanna Johnson, master of health care management.

UW-Oshkosh

Eau Claire: Melissa Henneman, doctor of nursing practice-nurse anesthesia; Kellsey Provos, doctor of nursing practice-primary care.

UW-Madison

Abbotsford: Dakota Rau, doctor of pharmacy; Jazmine Sales, master of social work.

Alma Center: Beth Jones, master of social work.

Arcadia: Alex Glodowski, doctor of pharmacy.

Boyceville: Emily Guy, doctor of medicine.

Chippewa Falls: Rachel McDonald, doctor of physical therapy; Mitchell Paukner, master of statistics.

Durand: Calli Anibas, master of plant breeding and plant genetics.

Eau Claire: Andrea Anderson, master of social work; Austin Auleta, doctor of law; Jennifer Brayton, master of physician assistant studies; Zoe Copa, master of social work; Samantha Fredrickson, master of public affairs; Kaley Gyorfi, doctor of medicine; Melissa Haas, master of social work; Patrick Kapla, master of real estate and urban land economics; Joshua Linn, doctor of pharmacy; Lauren Lustek, master of communication sciences and disorders; Amanda Paulson, doctor of pharmacy; Libby Richter, master of social work; Kasey Roff, master of physician assistant studies; Nicole Shelley, master of educational leadership and policy.

Elk Mound: Michael Heltne, doctor of pharmacy; Samantha Quirk, master of social work.

Elmwood: Jen Pulk, master of social work.

Galesville: Rachel Lavender, master of library information studies.

Holcombe: Samantha Jerome, master of social work.

Hudson: Chris Kelton, master of engineering; Jenna Kizlik, master of social work; Emily Krueger, master of special education; Jake Lund, doctor of law.

Melrose: Collin Lash, doctor of medicine.

Menomonie: Xavier Schwartz, doctor of medicine.

Neillsville: Neil Ortmann, master of public health.

New Auburn: Sara Brady, doctor of pharmacy.

New Richmond: Megan McCarthy, doctor of pharmacy.

Owen: Jeremiah Kakes, doctor of medicine; Kyle Karlen, doctor of veterinary medicine.

Rice Lake: Kate Flood, master of physician assistant studies; Lucas Henningsen, doctor of medicine; Jodi Kiffmeyer, master of library and information studies; Andrew Osterbauer, doctor of pharmacy; Nick Pedersen, master of physician assistant studies.

River Falls: Margaret Bloom, doctor of nursing practice; Brad Freeborn, doctor of physical therapy; Katie Maier, master of social work; Caroline Matchett, doctor of medicine; Kelli Skogen, master of communication sciences and disorders.

Stanley: Shasta Fleming, doctor of physical therapy.

Strum: Haillie Passow, master of civil and environmental engineering.

Thorp: Paige Edwards, doctor of pharmacy.

Weyerhaeuser: Juli Jasicki, master of library and information studies.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, Iowa

Arcadia: Courtney Slaby, doctor of chiropractic.

