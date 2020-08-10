The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:
Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio
Bloomer: Tanner Grindel, master of ministry.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Eau Claire: Aaron Culliton, master of architecture.
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Chippewa Falls: Jillian Schemenauer, master of communication studies.
Hudson: Madison Mueller, master of communication disorders.
River Falls: Beth Raebel, master of education technology.
Western Governors University, Salt Lake City
Eau Claire: Kristine Polden, master of nursing education; Eric Johnson, master of nursing education.
Graceland University, Lamoni, Iowa
Chippewa Falls: Holly Zanchetti, master of family nurse practitioner.
UW-Milwaukee
Altoona: Mariah Pfundheller, master of science.
Eau Claire: Sarah Kocken, master of science; Jessica Leum, master of library and information science; Olivia Schroeder, master of nursing.
Eleva: Arin Wilken, master of library and information science.
Elk Mound: Nounee Yang, master of science.
Hudson: David Kocik, master of arts.
River Falls: Jean Stalhood, master of library and information science.
University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.
Chippewa Falls: Robert Teuteberg, master of justice administration.
Ohio University, Athens, Ohio
Melrose: Quintin Lash, master of sports administration.
Iowa State University, Ames Iowa
Houlton: Amanda Solie, doctor of veterinary medicine.
Spring Valley: Keygan Sands, master of creative writing and environment.
UW-Stout
Arcadia: Craig Brovold, master of operations and supply management; Nathan McKeeth, master of manufacturing engineering.
Chetek: Alaina Sweet, master of school counseling.
Chippewa Falls: Leisa Sunier, master of applied psychology.
Colfax: Taylor Michels, master of rehabilitation counseling.
Eau Claire: Samantha Angell, master of food and nutrition sciences; Ondrea Bryans, master of marriage and family therapy; James Ebben, master of clinical mental health counseling; Jenna Mayer, master of education; Koren Mickelson, master of marriage and family therapy; Elissa Trautlein, master of education; Lee Vang, master of school counseling.
Ellsworth: Kennedy Kowalchyk, master of food and nutrition sciences.
Elmwood: Kaitlyn Niebur, master of food an
d nutrition sciences.
Hudson: Rose Cibulka, master of training and human resources development.
River Falls: Barbara Bear, doctor of education in career and technical education; Zoe Foster, master of school counseling.
Wilson: Vilma Topuzi, professional science masters in industrial and applied mathematics.
Woodville: Martin Weninger, master of training and human resources development.
University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa
Osseo: Allison Persing, master of occupational and environmental health.
Bradley University, Peoria, Ill.
Spring Valley: Nicole Samudio, doctor of nursing practice.
University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah
Cadott: Kaedan O’Brien, master of anthropology.
UW-River Falls
Baldwin: Kayla Kruckenberg, master of agricultural education.
Durand: Emily Prissel, master of school psychology.
Ellsworth: Collin Kneubuhler, master of business administration.
Hudson: Lisa Butterbrodt, master of health and wellness management; Leah Ellis, master of business administration; Daniel Hoeppner, master of clinical exercise physiology; Alex Koehler, master of business administration; Zach Turpin, master of math secondary education.
New Richmond: Kaitlyn Berg, master of communication sciences and disorders; Adam Craft, education specialist degree in school psychology.
Prescott: Jennifer Kuehn, master of clinical exercise physiology; David Olson, master of business administration.
River Falls: Jacob Brunnquell, master of business administration; Brittany Burns, education specialist degree in school psychology; Monica Holmes, master of communication sciences and disorders; Sonja Kamrath, education specialist degree in school psychology; Nikhil Lobo, master of computer science; Michelle Lundberg Bogner, education specialist degree in school psychology; Aishwarya Rangaswamy, master of business administration; Nandini Srinivas, master of computer science; Vishwa Vasudeva Gowda, master of computer science.
Somerset: Kayla Grahovac, education specialist degree in school psychology.
Whitehall: Florence Pattee, master of teaching English to speakers of other languages.
UW-Whitewater
Eau Claire: Beth Bender, master of business administration.
St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, Minn.
Eau Claire: Kelsie Fitch, master of special education.
Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa
Cameron: Rachel Goettl, doctor of pharmacy.
Elmwood: Alysha Hoyt, doctor of pharmacy.
UW-Eau Claire
Altoona: Andrea Magliocco, master of English-literature and textual interpretation.
Beldenville: Coral Linberg, doctor of nursing practice.
Bloomer: Kiley Michels, master of communication sciences and disorders.
Chippewa Falls: Andrew Klimek, master of communication sciences and disorders.
Colby: Megan Viergutz, master of communication sciences and disorders.
Cumberland: Jenna Stuntz, master of communication sciences and disorders.
Eau Claire: Sarah Bangel, doctor of nursing practice; Jodene Chumas master of communication sciences and disorders; Heather Cork, doctor of nursing practice; Nathaniel Lau, master of business administration; Lindsey McLean, master of business administration; Sari Meska, doctor of nursing practice; Michaela Miller, doctor of nursing practice.
Knapp: Karen Johnson, doctor of nursing practice.
Melrose: Erin Zigler, master of communication sciences and disorders.
New Richmond: Lee Smith, doctor of nursing practice.
Osseo: Emma Kostka, master of business administration.
Rice Lake: Michelle Nelson, mater of English-writing.
Stanley: Mara Bichanich, master of data science.
Trempealeau: Emily Bartels, master of communication sciences and disorders.
UW-Superior
Barron: Sarah Stauner, master of education.
Chetek: Mark Rykal, master of education.
Colby: Christy Dahlman, master of education.
Colfax: Courtney Doucette, master of education.
Eau Claire: Wendy Hanson, master of special education.
Ettrick: Emily Becker, master of special education.
Menomonie: Rebecca Thomas, master of education; Casey Yonash, master of education.
Stanley: Denise Swartz, master of education.
Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah
Eau Claire: Coty Schmidt, master of learning and technology; Cammy Rathsack, master of learning and technology; Casey Kohls, master of nursing-leadership and management.
Fall Creek: Trudi Steinke, master of health care management.
Strum: Deanna Johnson, master of health care management.
UW-Oshkosh
Eau Claire: Melissa Henneman, doctor of nursing practice-nurse anesthesia; Kellsey Provos, doctor of nursing practice-primary care.
UW-Madison
Abbotsford: Dakota Rau, doctor of pharmacy; Jazmine Sales, master of social work.
Alma Center: Beth Jones, master of social work.
Arcadia: Alex Glodowski, doctor of pharmacy.
Boyceville: Emily Guy, doctor of medicine.
Chippewa Falls: Rachel McDonald, doctor of physical therapy; Mitchell Paukner, master of statistics.
Durand: Calli Anibas, master of plant breeding and plant genetics.
Eau Claire: Andrea Anderson, master of social work; Austin Auleta, doctor of law; Jennifer Brayton, master of physician assistant studies; Zoe Copa, master of social work; Samantha Fredrickson, master of public affairs; Kaley Gyorfi, doctor of medicine; Melissa Haas, master of social work; Patrick Kapla, master of real estate and urban land economics; Joshua Linn, doctor of pharmacy; Lauren Lustek, master of communication sciences and disorders; Amanda Paulson, doctor of pharmacy; Libby Richter, master of social work; Kasey Roff, master of physician assistant studies; Nicole Shelley, master of educational leadership and policy.
Elk Mound: Michael Heltne, doctor of pharmacy; Samantha Quirk, master of social work.
Elmwood: Jen Pulk, master of social work.
Galesville: Rachel Lavender, master of library information studies.
Holcombe: Samantha Jerome, master of social work.
Hudson: Chris Kelton, master of engineering; Jenna Kizlik, master of social work; Emily Krueger, master of special education; Jake Lund, doctor of law.
Melrose: Collin Lash, doctor of medicine.
Menomonie: Xavier Schwartz, doctor of medicine.
Neillsville: Neil Ortmann, master of public health.
New Auburn: Sara Brady, doctor of pharmacy.
New Richmond: Megan McCarthy, doctor of pharmacy.
Owen: Jeremiah Kakes, doctor of medicine; Kyle Karlen, doctor of veterinary medicine.
Rice Lake: Kate Flood, master of physician assistant studies; Lucas Henningsen, doctor of medicine; Jodi Kiffmeyer, master of library and information studies; Andrew Osterbauer, doctor of pharmacy; Nick Pedersen, master of physician assistant studies.
River Falls: Margaret Bloom, doctor of nursing practice; Brad Freeborn, doctor of physical therapy; Katie Maier, master of social work; Caroline Matchett, doctor of medicine; Kelli Skogen, master of communication sciences and disorders.
Stanley: Shasta Fleming, doctor of physical therapy.
Strum: Haillie Passow, master of civil and environmental engineering.
Thorp: Paige Edwards, doctor of pharmacy.
Weyerhaeuser: Juli Jasicki, master of library and information studies.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, Iowa
Arcadia: Courtney Slaby, doctor of chiropractic.