The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:
UW-Stout
Menomonie: Samantha Edwards, master of sustainable management; Jeongwon Kim, master of rehabilitation counseling; Christine Sauer, doctor of education in career and technical education leadership; Kara Williams, master of education.
New Richmond: Aaron Powers, master of operations and supply management.
Prescott: John Bensend, master of operations and supply management.
River Falls: Thomas Leque, master of risk control and safety management; Joseph Peichel, master of information and communication technologies.
Somerset: Kristen Kraft, master of education.
Stanley: Evan Croft, professional science master’s in conservation biology.
Strum: Sierra Hauser, master of education.
Thorp: Jenny Slowiak, master of education.
Tony: Krista Quinlan, master of education.
UW-Whitewater
Black River Falls: Alisanne Dunneisen, master of communication sciences and disorders; Jaymie Miller, master of business administration.
Chippewa Falls: Braeden Michael, master of computer science; Mitchell Vandenmeerendonk, master of finance.
Eau Claire: Jeremy Corder, master of business administration; Lance Genrich, master of business administration.
Rockhurst University, Kansas City, Mo.
Mondovi: Jacey Risler, master of occupational therapy.
UW-Platteville
Eau Claire: Adam Duffy, master of integrated supply chain management.
UW-La Crosse
Black River Falls: Hailee McNamara, master of biology.
Cadott: Maechaela Kolpien, doctor of physical therapy; Heather Matherne, master of reading.
Chippewa Falls: Abby Runge, master of applied statistics.
Eau Claire: Emily Jaeger, master of physician assistant studies; Lisa Landowski, master of biology; Kali Priest, doctor of physical therapy; Emily Summers, master of student affairs administration in higher education.
Elk Mound: Emily Ausman, master of therapeutic recreation.
Loyal: Hannah Schreiner, master of physician assistant studies.
New Richmond: Kevyn Wollenberg, master of physician assistant studies.
Osseo: Cody Carlstrom, doctor of physical therapy.
Rice Lake: Tia Demers, doctor of physical therapy.
River Falls: Sydney Welke, doctor of physical therapy.
Somerset: Jessica Smith, doctor of physical therapy.
Spring Valley: Taylor Blackman, doctor of physical therapy.
UW-Oshkosh
Spring Valley: Bobbie Jaeger, master of human services leadership.
UW-Eau Claire
Altoona: Anna Smugala, doctor of nursing practice.
Black River Falls: Nicole Bjerke, doctor of nursing practice; Paige Schmitt, education specialist degree in school psychology.
Cadott: Leah Much, doctor of nursing practice.
Cameron: Emily Jaeger, master of communication sciences and disorders.
Chippewa Falls: Karissa Mueller, master of professional development; Lyle Paukner, master of data science.
Colby: Jennifer Meacham, doctor of nursing practice; Jessica Sweda, master of professional development.