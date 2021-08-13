The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:
UW-River Falls
Altoona: Jaclyn Arnold, master of reading.
Baldwin: Emily Benoy, master of communication sciences and disorders; Nathaniel Palmer, master of elementary education.
Barron: Gina Forehand, master of communication sciences and disorders.
Cornell: Megan Bitney, master of reading.
Eau Claire: Rebekah Moua, master of Montessori education; Akash Patel, master of computer science; Sarah Regenscheid, master of clinical exercise physiology.
Hammond: Kathleen Wittig, master of reading.
Holcombe: Spring Alix, master of reading.
Hudson: Ashley Gorman, master of reading; JoAnn Molitor-Schuh, master of school psychology; Katlin Ruble, master of reading.
New Richmond: Chelbie Davis, master of clinical exercise physiology; Michelle Ritten, master of counseling; Elizabeth Volkert, education specialist degree in school psychology.
Rice Lake: Chantelle Neaman, master of communication sciences and disorders.
River Falls: Halie Bahneman, master of business administration; Amanda Burch, master of reading; Anna Clark, master of reading; Fulton Edwards, master of computer science; Abby Hlavacka, master of business administration; Billie Jo Johnson, master of reading; Matthew Kluempke, master of business administration; Ashley Kraskey, master of counseling; Hannah Lee, master of communication sciences and disorders; Stacie Monn, master of business administration; Timothy Nyberg, master of business administration; Carine Pessoa, master of clinical exercise physiology; Hope Schaar, master of communication sciences and disorders.
Roberts: Krysta Hoyer, master of counseling.
Stockholm: Rebecca Hoyt, master of reading.
UW-Whitewater
Eau Claire: Caleb Butera, master of business administration; Alecia Reinhardt, doctor of business administration.
Elk Mound: Ryan Balts, master of business administration.
Pacific University, Forest Grove, Ore.
Hudson: Griffin Christenson, doctor of optometry.
UW-Madison
Abbotsford: Sarah Gamillo, doctor of physical therapy.
Almena: Ashley Shanks, master of social work.
Altoona: Alaina Culbertson, master of social work; Brandi Hardy, master of social work.
Arcadia: Dalton Jeske, doctor of pharmacy; Andrew Sonsalla, doctor of pharmacy.
Augusta: Nathaniel Goodell, master of economics.
Barron: Jolene Lansin, master of social work.
Bay City: Shelby Manor, master of occupational therapy.
Bloomer: Cortney Sears, master of social work.
Buffalo City: Holly Engler, master of physician assistant studies.
Chetek: Rachael Sheehan, doctor of pharmacy.
Chippewa Falls: Karissa Bornemann, master of social work; Tyler Christensen, doctor of physical therapy; Melissa Shear, doctor of veterinary medicine; Sabyn Warrick, doctor of pharmacy.
Durand: Anna Faulkner, master of social work.
Eau Claire: Kayla Buhrmann, master of social work; Lillie Cox, doctor of law; Tianyi Ding, master of real estate and urban land economics; Rachel Kent, doctor of pharmacy; Laura Oates, master of social work; Ashley Osteen, master of social work; Tiffany St. Germain, master of social work; Sai Vang, master of physician assistant studies; Molly Wirz, master of human ecology; Samantha Zimpel, master of social work.
Eleva: Andrew Gregory, doctor of medicine.
Fall Creek: Scott Reetz, doctor of medicine and master of public health.
Hillsdale: Hannah Feldhacker, doctor of pharmacy; David Pintens, master of biological systems engineering.
Hudson: Carter Johnson, doctor of medicine; Eleanor Waters, doctor of law.
Menomonie: Sarah Moulds, doctor of medicine.
Mondovi: McKenzie Meyer, master of occupational therapy.
Neillsville: Katelyn Crothers, master of physician assistant studies.
New Richmond: Erin Earley, master of communication sciences and disorders; Victoria Talmage doctor of audiology.
Osseo: Ronnie Lockington, doctor of medicine.
Owen: Karyssa Gulish, master of library and information studies.
Rice Lake: Grace Brunette, master of physician assistant studies; Alex Cuskey, doctor of medicine.
River Falls: Aaron Bossen, master of materials science and engineering; Kenneth Gerhardt, doctor of pharmacy; Emily Gregg, doctor of veterinary medicine; Luna Yang, master of mechanical engineering.
Stanley: Emma Burlingame, master of library and information sciences.
Trempealeau: Marah Owecke, master of social work.
Woodville: Brady Myer, doctor of veterinary medicine.
Clarke University, Dubuque, Iowa
Bloomer: Marissa Vahlenkamp, doctor of physical therapy.
UW-Eau Claire
Altoona: Betsy Henrichs, master of business administration.
Bloomer: Kayley Eslinger, master of communication sciences and disorders.
Chippewa Falls: Bailey Harder, master of communication sciences and disorders; Nicole Hooper, doctor of nursing; Crystal Zehm, master of communication sciences and disorders.
Cumberland: Tianna Olsen, specialist in education degree in school psychology.
Eau Claire: Chelsea DeMarre, doctor of nursing; James Leffel, master of business administration; Christopher Pederson, master of history; Natia Stadler, doctor of nursing; Courtney Stearns, specialist in education degree in school psychology; Shannon Ziska, doctor of nursing.
Eleva: Logan Weiss, business administration.
Menomonie: Wayne Kellander, doctor of nursing.
Mikana: Sarah Nelson, doctor of nursing.
Osseo: Michaela Clement, master of communication sciences and disorders; Sarah DeYoung, doctor of nursing.
Rice Lake: Hope Dexter, doctor of nursing.
Stanley: Juliana Nichols, specialist in education degree in school psychology.
UW-La Crosse
Eau Claire: Kelly Hinden, master of school psychology; Andrew Johnson, master of professional development; Kayla Sygulla, master of student affairs administration in higher education; Kab Vue, master of student affairs in higher education; Alex Wiedbusch, doctor of physical therapy.
Eleva: Meagan McRae, master of physician assistant studies.
Ettrick: Nick Baer, master of physician assistant studies.
Galesville: Carl Klubertanz, master of recreation management.
Menomonie: Alyssa Doughty, master of therapeutic recreation; Storm Harmon, master of professional development.
New Richmond: Danielle McIntosh, doctor of physical therapy.
Rice Lake: Jordan Lundberg, doctor of physical therapy.
River Falls: Deanna Cahoon-Draus, master of student affairs administration in higher education.
Roberts: Anna Lowery, doctor of physical therapy.
Trempealeau: Samantha Kuhns, master of professional development.