The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:

Iowa State University, Ames Iowa

Hudson: Aislinn Ophoff, doctor of veterinary medicine.

Mount Mary University, Milwaukee

Hager City: Angela Dosdall, master of occupational therapy professional development.

Rice Lake: Kari Berube, doctor of occupational therapy.

North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D.

Eau Claire: Philip Reim, master of architecture.

UW-Stout

Alma: Macie Neitzel, master of applied psychology.

Altoona: Maria Viergutz, master of education.

Blair: Chelsea Stephenson, master of education.

Bloomer: Jessica Gumness, master of rehabilitation counseling.

Chippewa Falls: Yves Decise-McLaughlin, master of school counseling; Brennan Schrader, master of school counseling; Tracy Taylor-Bormann, master of training and human resources development.

Durand: Alexis Salter, master of rehabilitation counseling.

Eau Claire: Clarissa Cleven-Peterson, master of education; Lindsey Creapeau, education specialist degree in career and technical education; Ivanov Diaz Gonzalez, master of operations and supply management; Andrew Hagen, master of design; Tom Paine, master of food and nutrition sciences.

Elk Mound: Adrianna Harrison, master of school counseling; Michael Miller, master of career and technical education.

Ettrick: Alexa Peters, master of marriage and family therapy.

Fountain City: Jason Mork, master of technical and professional communications.

Glenwood City: Jacob Maes, master of school counseling.

Holcombe: Tyler Mataczynski, master of manufacturing engineering.

Menomonie: Cade Coles, master of applied psychology; Timothy Dolan, master of education; Shawnna Horman, master of marriage and family therapy; Timothy Jahnke, master of education; Matthew Olson, master of manufacturing engineering; Danielle Pennick, education specialist degree in school psychology.

Osseo: Abigail Kempf, master of school counseling.

Rice Lake: Kristi Foust, master of risk control and safety management.

Ridgeland: Alyssa Misselt, master of rehabilitation counseling.

River Falls: Katherine Dinsmore, master of applied psychology.

Spring Valley: Julie Webb, master of education.

Stanley: Morgan Spaeth, master of clinical mental health counseling.

Turtle Lake: Cassandra Beach, education specialist degree in school psychology.

Withee: Stacy Fronk, education specialist degree in school psychology.

University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, Colo.

Durand: Keauna Braun, master of sport and exercise science.

Ellsworth: Katie Deiss, master of special education administration.

Baylor University, Waco, Texas

Menomonie: Yuan Xing, doctor of electrical and computer engineering.

Mercer University, Macon, Ga.

Chippewa Falls: Emerald Reeg, master of medical science.

Marquette University, Milwaukee

Chippewa Falls: Grant Mickesh, doctor of dentistry.

Eau Claire: Megan Pokrandt, master of accounting; Pang Houa Xiong-Yang, master of nursing.

Rice Lake: Anna Klonowski, master of public service.

River Falls: Lexi Beaver, master of communication.

