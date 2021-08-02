The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:
Iowa State University, Ames Iowa
Hudson: Aislinn Ophoff, doctor of veterinary medicine.
Mount Mary University, Milwaukee
Hager City: Angela Dosdall, master of occupational therapy professional development.
Rice Lake: Kari Berube, doctor of occupational therapy.
North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D.
Eau Claire: Philip Reim, master of architecture.
UW-Stout
Alma: Macie Neitzel, master of applied psychology.
Altoona: Maria Viergutz, master of education.
Blair: Chelsea Stephenson, master of education.
Bloomer: Jessica Gumness, master of rehabilitation counseling.
Chippewa Falls: Yves Decise-McLaughlin, master of school counseling; Brennan Schrader, master of school counseling; Tracy Taylor-Bormann, master of training and human resources development.
Durand: Alexis Salter, master of rehabilitation counseling.
Eau Claire: Clarissa Cleven-Peterson, master of education; Lindsey Creapeau, education specialist degree in career and technical education; Ivanov Diaz Gonzalez, master of operations and supply management; Andrew Hagen, master of design; Tom Paine, master of food and nutrition sciences.
Elk Mound: Adrianna Harrison, master of school counseling; Michael Miller, master of career and technical education.
Ettrick: Alexa Peters, master of marriage and family therapy.
Fountain City: Jason Mork, master of technical and professional communications.
Glenwood City: Jacob Maes, master of school counseling.
Holcombe: Tyler Mataczynski, master of manufacturing engineering.
Menomonie: Cade Coles, master of applied psychology; Timothy Dolan, master of education; Shawnna Horman, master of marriage and family therapy; Timothy Jahnke, master of education; Matthew Olson, master of manufacturing engineering; Danielle Pennick, education specialist degree in school psychology.
Osseo: Abigail Kempf, master of school counseling.
Rice Lake: Kristi Foust, master of risk control and safety management.
Ridgeland: Alyssa Misselt, master of rehabilitation counseling.
River Falls: Katherine Dinsmore, master of applied psychology.
Spring Valley: Julie Webb, master of education.
Stanley: Morgan Spaeth, master of clinical mental health counseling.
Turtle Lake: Cassandra Beach, education specialist degree in school psychology.
Withee: Stacy Fronk, education specialist degree in school psychology.
University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, Colo.
Durand: Keauna Braun, master of sport and exercise science.
Ellsworth: Katie Deiss, master of special education administration.
Baylor University, Waco, Texas
Menomonie: Yuan Xing, doctor of electrical and computer engineering.
Mercer University, Macon, Ga.
Chippewa Falls: Emerald Reeg, master of medical science.
Marquette University, Milwaukee
Chippewa Falls: Grant Mickesh, doctor of dentistry.
Eau Claire: Megan Pokrandt, master of accounting; Pang Houa Xiong-Yang, master of nursing.
Rice Lake: Anna Klonowski, master of public service.
River Falls: Lexi Beaver, master of communication.