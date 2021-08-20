Sorry, an error occurred.
The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:
Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa
Jim Falls: Sedie Harms, doctor of pharmacy.
New Richmond: Leah Blader, doctor of pharmacy.
