The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:
UW-Eau Claire
Knapp: Karen Johnson, doctor of nursing practice.
Melrose: Erin Zigler, master of communication sciences and disorders.
New Richmond: Lee Smith, doctor of nursing practice.
Osseo: Emma Kostka, master of business administration.
Rice Lake: Michelle Nelson, mater of English-writing.
Stanley: Mara Bichanich, master of data science.
Trempealeau: Emily Bartels, master of communication sciences and disorders.
UW-Superior
Barron: Sarah Stauner, master of education.
Chetek: Mark Rykal, master of education.
Colby: Christy Dahlman, master of education.
Colfax: Courtney Doucette, master of education.
Eau Claire: Wendy Hanson, master of special education.
Ettrick: Emily Becker, master of special education.
Menomonie: Rebecca Thomas, master of education; Casey Yonash, master of education.
Stanley: Denise Swartz, master of education.
Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah
Eau Claire: Coty Schmidt, master of learning and technology; Cammy Rathsack, master of learning and technology; Casey Kohls, master of nursing-leadership and management.
Fall Creek: Trudi Steinke, master of health care management.
Strum: Deanna Johnson, master of health care management.
UW-Oshkosh
Eau Claire: Melissa Henneman, doctor of nursing practice-nurse anesthesia; Kellsey Provos, doctor of nursing practice-primary care.
UW-Madison
Abbotsford: Dakota Rau, doctor of pharmacy; Jazmine Sales, master of social work.
Alma Center: Beth Jones, master of social work.
Arcadia: Alex Glodowski, doctor of pharmacy.
Boyceville: Emily Guy, doctor of medicine.
Chippewa Falls: Rachel McDonald, doctor of physical therapy; Mitchell Paukner, master of statistics.
Durand: Calli Anibas, master of plant breeding and plant genetics.
Eau Claire: Andrea Anderson, master of social work; Austin Auleta, doctor of law; Jennifer Brayton, master of physician assistant studies; Zoe Copa, master of social work; Samantha Fredrickson, master of public affairs; Kaley Gyorfi, doctor of medicine; Melissa Haas, master of social work; Patrick Kapla, master of real estate and urban land economics; Joshua Linn, doctor of pharmacy; Lauren Lustek, master of communication sciences and disorders; Amanda Paulson, doctor of pharmacy; Libby Richter, master of social work; Kasey Roff, master of physician assistant studies; Nicole Shelley, master of educational leadership and policy.
Elk Mound: Michael Heltne, doctor of pharmacy; Samantha Quirk, master of social work.
Elmwood: Jen Pulk, master of social work.
Galesville: Rachel Lavender, master of library information studies.
Holcombe: Samantha Jerome, master of social work.
Hudson: Chris Kelton, master of engineering; Jenna Kizlik, master of social work; Emily Krueger, master of special education; Jake Lund, doctor of law.
Melrose: Collin Lash, doctor of medicine.
Menomonie: Xavier Schwartz, doctor of medicine.
Neillsville: Neil Ortmann, master of public health.
New Auburn: Sara Brady, doctor of pharmacy.
New Richmond: Megan McCarthy, doctor of pharmacy.
Owen: Jeremiah Kakes, doctor of medicine; Kyle Karlen, doctor of veterinary medicine.
Rice Lake: Kate Flood, master of physician assistant studies; Lucas Henningsen, doctor of medicine; Jodi Kiffmeyer, master of library and information studies; Andrew Osterbauer, doctor of pharmacy; Nick Pedersen, master of physician assistant studies.
River Falls: Margaret Bloom, doctor of nursing practice; Brad Freeborn, doctor of physical therapy; Katie Maier, master of social work; Caroline Matchett, doctor of medicine; Kelli Skogen, master of communication sciences and disorders.
Stanley: Shasta Fleming, doctor of physical therapy.
Strum: Haillie Passow, master of civil and environmental engineering.
Thorp: Paige Edwards, doctor of pharmacy.
Weyerhaeuser: Juli Jasicki, master of library and information studies.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, Iowa
Arcadia: Courtney Slaby, doctor of chiropractic.
Marquette University, Milwaukee
Bloomer: Nicholas Peterson, master of clinical mental health counseling.
Eau Claire: Rachel Ciresi, doctor of physical therapy; Kevin Dague, doctor of law.
Hudson: Mitchell Beinlich, doctor of dentistry.
Rice Lake: Kelby Roholt, master of physician assistant studies.
College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, Minn.
Baldwin: Hannah Borgeson, doctor of physical therapy.
Chippewa Falls: matthew Flesher, doctor of physical therapy.
Fall Creek: Caleb Thill, master of athletic training.
Hammond: Steven Dobson, doctor of physical therapy.
Hudson: Mariah Fier, doctor of physical therapy.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Hudson: Steven Tietz, master of business administration.
UW-La Crosse
Altoona: Erin Hazen, master of student affairs administration in higher education.
Black River Falls: Maria Lee, doctor of physical therapy; Jessica Valentino, master of student affairs administration in higher education.
Bloomer: Caitlin Hilger, master of physician assistant studies.
Chippewa Falls: Janna Fjelstad, doctor of physical therapy.
Eau Claire: Jacob Anason, doctor of physical therapy; Christopher Jorgenson, doctor of student affairs administration and leadership; Alina Sievers, master of physician assistant studies; Amy Suralski, master of reading.
Fairchild: Rachel Davis, doctor of physical therapy.
Hudson: David Toles, master of student affairs administration in higher education.
Melrose: Terri Boardman, master of community health education; Erin Kahnke, education specialist degree in school psychology.
New Richmond: Heidi Germain, master of student affairs administration in higher education.
Rice Lake: Kevin Bohn, doctor of physical therapy; James Dorrance, master of physician assistant studies.