The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:

UW-Eau Claire

Knapp: Karen Johnson, doctor of nursing practice.

Melrose: Erin Zigler, master of communication sciences and disorders.

New Richmond: Lee Smith, doctor of nursing practice.

Osseo: Emma Kostka, master of business administration.

Rice Lake: Michelle Nelson, mater of English-writing.

Stanley: Mara Bichanich, master of data science.

Trempealeau: Emily Bartels, master of communication sciences and disorders.

UW-Superior

Barron: Sarah Stauner, master of education.

Chetek: Mark Rykal, master of education.

Colby: Christy Dahlman, master of education.

Colfax: Courtney Doucette, master of education.

Eau Claire: Wendy Hanson, master of special education.

Ettrick: Emily Becker, master of special education.

Menomonie: Rebecca Thomas, master of education; Casey Yonash, master of education.

Stanley: Denise Swartz, master of education.

Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah

Eau Claire: Coty Schmidt, master of learning and technology; Cammy Rathsack, master of learning and technology; Casey Kohls, master of nursing-leadership and management.

Fall Creek: Trudi Steinke, master of health care management.

Strum: Deanna Johnson, master of health care management.

UW-Oshkosh

Eau Claire: Melissa Henneman, doctor of nursing practice-nurse anesthesia; Kellsey Provos, doctor of nursing practice-primary care.

UW-Madison

Abbotsford: Dakota Rau, doctor of pharmacy; Jazmine Sales, master of social work.

Alma Center: Beth Jones, master of social work.

Arcadia: Alex Glodowski, doctor of pharmacy.

Boyceville: Emily Guy, doctor of medicine.

Chippewa Falls: Rachel McDonald, doctor of physical therapy; Mitchell Paukner, master of statistics.

Durand: Calli Anibas, master of plant breeding and plant genetics.

Eau Claire: Andrea Anderson, master of social work; Austin Auleta, doctor of law; Jennifer Brayton, master of physician assistant studies; Zoe Copa, master of social work; Samantha Fredrickson, master of public affairs; Kaley Gyorfi, doctor of medicine; Melissa Haas, master of social work; Patrick Kapla, master of real estate and urban land economics; Joshua Linn, doctor of pharmacy; Lauren Lustek, master of communication sciences and disorders; Amanda Paulson, doctor of pharmacy; Libby Richter, master of social work; Kasey Roff, master of physician assistant studies; Nicole Shelley, master of educational leadership and policy.

Elk Mound: Michael Heltne, doctor of pharmacy; Samantha Quirk, master of social work.

Elmwood: Jen Pulk, master of social work.

Galesville: Rachel Lavender, master of library information studies.

Holcombe: Samantha Jerome, master of social work.

Hudson: Chris Kelton, master of engineering; Jenna Kizlik, master of social work; Emily Krueger, master of special education; Jake Lund, doctor of law.

Melrose: Collin Lash, doctor of medicine.

Menomonie: Xavier Schwartz, doctor of medicine.

Neillsville: Neil Ortmann, master of public health.

New Auburn: Sara Brady, doctor of pharmacy.

New Richmond: Megan McCarthy, doctor of pharmacy.

Owen: Jeremiah Kakes, doctor of medicine; Kyle Karlen, doctor of veterinary medicine.

Rice Lake: Kate Flood, master of physician assistant studies; Lucas Henningsen, doctor of medicine; Jodi Kiffmeyer, master of library and information studies; Andrew Osterbauer, doctor of pharmacy; Nick Pedersen, master of physician assistant studies.

River Falls: Margaret Bloom, doctor of nursing practice; Brad Freeborn, doctor of physical therapy; Katie Maier, master of social work; Caroline Matchett, doctor of medicine; Kelli Skogen, master of communication sciences and disorders.

Stanley: Shasta Fleming, doctor of physical therapy.

Strum: Haillie Passow, master of civil and environmental engineering.

Thorp: Paige Edwards, doctor of pharmacy.

Weyerhaeuser: Juli Jasicki, master of library and information studies.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, Iowa

Arcadia: Courtney Slaby, doctor of chiropractic.

Marquette University, Milwaukee

Bloomer: Nicholas Peterson, master of clinical mental health counseling.

Eau Claire: Rachel Ciresi, doctor of physical therapy; Kevin Dague, doctor of law.

Hudson: Mitchell Beinlich, doctor of dentistry.

Rice Lake: Kelby Roholt, master of physician assistant studies.

College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, Minn.

Baldwin: Hannah Borgeson, doctor of physical therapy.

Chippewa Falls: matthew Flesher, doctor of physical therapy.

Fall Creek: Caleb Thill, master of athletic training.

Hammond: Steven Dobson, doctor of physical therapy.

Hudson: Mariah Fier, doctor of physical therapy.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Hudson: Steven Tietz, master of business administration.

UW-La Crosse

Altoona: Erin Hazen, master of student affairs administration in higher education.

Black River Falls: Maria Lee, doctor of physical therapy; Jessica Valentino, master of student affairs administration in higher education.

Bloomer: Caitlin Hilger, master of physician assistant studies.

Chippewa Falls: Janna Fjelstad, doctor of physical therapy.

Eau Claire: Jacob Anason, doctor of physical therapy; Christopher Jorgenson, doctor of student affairs administration and leadership; Alina Sievers, master of physician assistant studies; Amy Suralski, master of reading.

Fairchild: Rachel Davis, doctor of physical therapy.

Hudson: David Toles, master of student affairs administration in higher education.

Melrose: Terri Boardman, master of community health education; Erin Kahnke, education specialist degree in school psychology.

New Richmond: Heidi Germain, master of student affairs administration in higher education.

Rice Lake: Kevin Bohn, doctor of physical therapy; James Dorrance, master of physician assistant studies.

