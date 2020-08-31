The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:

Marquette University, Milwaukee

Bloomer: Nicholas Peterson, master of clinical mental health counseling.

Eau Claire: Rachel Ciresi, doctor of physical therapy; Kevin Dague, doctor of law.

Hudson: Mitchell Beinlich, doctor of dentistry.

Rice Lake: Kelby Roholt, master of physician assistant studies.

College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, Minn.

Baldwin: Hannah Borgeson, doctor of physical therapy.

Chippewa Falls: matthew Flesher, doctor of physical therapy.

Fall Creek: Caleb Thill, master of athletic training.

Hammond: Steven Dobson, doctor of physical therapy.

Hudson: Mariah Fier, doctor of physical therapy.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Hudson: Steven Tietz, master of business administration.

UW-La Crosse

Altoona: Erin Hazen, master of student affairs administration in higher education.

Black River Falls: Maria Lee, doctor of physical therapy; Jessica Valentino, master of student affairs administration in higher education.

Bloomer: Caitlin Hilger, master of physician assistant studies.

Chippewa Falls: Janna Fjelstad, doctor of physical therapy.

Eau Claire: Jacob Anason, doctor of physical therapy; Christopher Jorgenson, doctor of student affairs administration and leadership; Alina Sievers, master of physician assistant studies; Amy Suralski, master of reading.

Fairchild: Rachel Davis, doctor of physical therapy.

Hudson: David Toles, master of student affairs administration in higher education.

Melrose: Terri Boardman, master of community health education; Erin Kahnke, education specialist degree in school psychology.

New Richmond: Heidi Germain, master of student affairs administration in higher education.

Rice Lake: Kevin Bohn, doctor of physical therapy; James Dorrance, master of physician assistant studies.

