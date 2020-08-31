The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:
Marquette University, Milwaukee
Bloomer: Nicholas Peterson, master of clinical mental health counseling.
Eau Claire: Rachel Ciresi, doctor of physical therapy; Kevin Dague, doctor of law.
Hudson: Mitchell Beinlich, doctor of dentistry.
Rice Lake: Kelby Roholt, master of physician assistant studies.
College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, Minn.
Baldwin: Hannah Borgeson, doctor of physical therapy.
Chippewa Falls: matthew Flesher, doctor of physical therapy.
Fall Creek: Caleb Thill, master of athletic training.
Hammond: Steven Dobson, doctor of physical therapy.
Hudson: Mariah Fier, doctor of physical therapy.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Hudson: Steven Tietz, master of business administration.
UW-La Crosse
Altoona: Erin Hazen, master of student affairs administration in higher education.
Black River Falls: Maria Lee, doctor of physical therapy; Jessica Valentino, master of student affairs administration in higher education.
Bloomer: Caitlin Hilger, master of physician assistant studies.
Chippewa Falls: Janna Fjelstad, doctor of physical therapy.
Eau Claire: Jacob Anason, doctor of physical therapy; Christopher Jorgenson, doctor of student affairs administration and leadership; Alina Sievers, master of physician assistant studies; Amy Suralski, master of reading.
Fairchild: Rachel Davis, doctor of physical therapy.
Hudson: David Toles, master of student affairs administration in higher education.
Melrose: Terri Boardman, master of community health education; Erin Kahnke, education specialist degree in school psychology.
New Richmond: Heidi Germain, master of student affairs administration in higher education.
Rice Lake: Kevin Bohn, doctor of physical therapy; James Dorrance, master of physician assistant studies.