The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:
UW-Stout
Abbotsford: Nathalie Bonilla, master of school counseling.
Alma Center: Jenna Rosquist, educational specialist degree in school psychology.
Barron: Tom Myers, professional science master’s in conservation biology.
Bloomer: Malia Clements, master of clinical mental health counseling; Chris Whitman, master of information and communication technologies.
Chetek: McKenzie Librande, professional science master’s in conservation biology.
Chippewa Falls: Emily Maier, master of food and nutrition sciences.
Cumberland: Hannah Urbanski, master of school counseling.
Eau Claire: Hailey Hansen, master of school counseling; John Hensley, master of operations and supply management; Emily Laird, master of technical and professional communication; Alhagie Malick Lowe, master of operations and supply management; Rachel Mickelson, master of marriage and family therapy; Rachel Mohr-Velie, master of operations and supply management; Nicole Rizzo, master of school counseling; Holly Simmons, master of school counseling; Jonathan Szymanski, master of school counseling; Tia Walker, master of training and human resources development.
Ellsworth: Wanda Gatcomb, master of education.
Galesville: Caitlin Glimme, master of education; David Mikrut, professional science master’s in conservation biology.
Hammond: Andrew Sarnstrom, master of operations and supply management; Daniel Utech, master of applied psychology.