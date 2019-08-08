The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:
University of Saint Mary, Leavenworth, Kan.
Eau Claire: Jennifer Theisen, master of business administration.
Winona State University, Winona, Minn.
Mondovi: Molly Serum, master of counselor education.
Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee
Altoona: Lauren Kacvinsky, doctor of medicine.
Michigan Technological University, Houghton, Mich.
Hudson: Nick Videtich, master of physics.
Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa
River Falls: Elizabeth Chatt, doctor of plant biology; Andrew Goenner, master of meteorology; Alexander Toftness, master of psychology.
Somerset: Emily Parent, master of family and consumer sciences.
Georgia State University, Atlanta, Ga.
Chippewa Falls: Jenna Jandrt, master’s degree.
North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D.
Hudson: Carolyn Marg, doctor of pharmacy.
Mondovi: Ann Denk, master of agribusiness and applied economics.
UW-Stout
Altoona: Channing Bucher, master of rehabilitation counseling.
Baldwin: Emmanuel Mbanali, master of information and communication technology.
Bloomer: Sydne Flatland, master of training and human resources development; Chloe Zeman, education specialist degree in school psychology.
Boyceville: Andrew Hamm, master of education; Shanen Stuart, master of education.
Cadott: Garret Yohnk, master of manufacturing engineering.
Cameron: David Gerber, master of education.
Chippewa Falls: Jeffery Fox, master of risk control; Kaylee Hochstetler, master of education; Daniel Lea, master of technical and professional communications;
Colby: Jessica Boston, master of school counseling.
Colfax: Katheryn Lausted, master of education; Sarah Place, master of education.
Durand: Shae Nogle, master of training and human resources development.
Eau Claire: Megan Abel, master of education; Stephanie Beck, master of clinical mental health counseling; Susan Fanning, master of training and human resources development; Katherine Hultman, education specialist degree in school psychology; Yuting Li, master of information and communication technology; Samantha McKenzie, master of education; Rebecca Sanderfoot, master of education; Heather Seibel, master of education; Kathleen Standen, master of education; Edwin Steinacker, master of rehabilitation counseling; Teresa Trujillo-Lemanski, master of education; Krista Von Feldt, master of marriage and family therapy; Rebecca Workman, master of education.
Eleva: Mason Wellskopf, master of food and nutrition sciences.
Elk Mound: Courtney Jones Holm, master of education; Stephanie Steinmeyer, master of education.
Ellsworth: Maisie Dahl, education specialist degree in school psychology; Alesha Radke, master of manufacturing engineering.
Hager City: Megan Schilling, master of clinical mental health counseling.
Hammond: Lyndia Hanson, master of technical and professional communication; Jenna Scheithauer, education specialist degree in school psychology.
Hudson: James Corbett, master of education; Emma Smith, education specialist degree in school psychology.
Knapp: Amy Gjestson, master of operations and supply management.
Ladysmith: Molly Borman, master of school counseling.
Melrose: Rose Caulum, master of operations and supply management.
Menomonie: Eric Anderson, master of career and technical education; Heidi Anderson, master of education; Robert Blais, master of applied psychology; Kyle Gregerson, master of education; Kelly Gunderson, master of education; Trisha Holmstadt, master of education; Victoria Johansen, master of education; Cassandra Jones, master of rehabilitation counseling; Tyler Pabich, master of education; Andrew Preusse, master of education; Jacob Schutte, master of education; Michael Westenberger, education specialist degree in school psychology.
Merrillan: Danielle LaCost, master of clinical mental health counseling; Ronald Zillmer, doctorate of education in career and technical education.
New Richmond: Wade Curtis, master of information and communication technology; Mark Foster, doctorate of education in career and technical education; Anthony Hennings, master of risk control.
Prairie Farm: Lindsey Vahlenkamp, master of education.
Rice Lake: Ashley Carlson, master of education.
River Falls: Katherine Dinsmore, master of applied psychology.
Somerset: Katelynn Chamberlin, professional science master in conservation biology.
Trempealeau: Taylor Gibson, master of school counseling; Britta Rotering, doctorate of education in career and technical education.
Woodville: Martin Weninger, master of training and human resources development.
Marquette University, Milwaukee
Black River Falls: Kaitlyn Dvorak, doctor of law.
Eau Claire: Chue Xiong, doctor of law.
College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, Minn.
Eau Claire: Amelia Jansky, doctor of physical therapy.
Hudson: Katie Chavez, master of health information management.
Rice Lake: Lindsey Rick, master of education; Jenessa Demers, master of social work.
Trempealeau: Nora Woodworth, master of teaching.
St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, Minn.
New Richmond: Steffani Falardeaux, master of applied behavior analysis.
UW-Whitewater
Ettrick: Joe Vehrenkamp, master of accounting.
Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah
Eau Claire: Nicole Kauphusman, master of business administration; Amy Eidahl, master of elementary education; Magdalene Jacobs, master of nursing; Angela Eberhardt, master of health care management.
Fall Creek: Kayla Levasseur, master of nursing.
Bethel University, McKenzie, Tenn.
Somerset: Humberto Olivares, master of business administration.
UW-La Crosse
Altoona: Michelle Shrader, master of student affairs administration in higher education.
Bloomer: Anna Hilger, master of microbiology; Christopher Suilmann, doctor of physical therapy.
Chippewa Falls: Angela George, master of recreation management; Kayla Knez, doctor of physical therapy.
Eau Claire: Tyler Edmondson, master of professional development; Danielle Jennings, master of student affairs administration in higher education; Kelsa Rubeck, doctor of physical therapy
Ellsworth: Shannon Campbell, doctor of physical therapy; Abbigail Ristow, doctor of physical therapy.
Elmwood: Janessa VandenBerge, master of public health.
Holcombe: Alec Sime, master of biology.
Hudson: Kayla Doherty, master of student affairs administration in higher education.
Mondovi: McKenna Gruber, master of physician assistant studies.
Rice Lake: Megan Stellpflug, doctor of physical therapy.
River Falls: Kallie Friede, master of student affairs administration in higher education; Sarah Stern, doctor of physical therapy; Ntxhee Xiong, master of student affairs administration in higher education.
Somerset: Carley Seibel, doctor of physical therapy.
Stanley: Alec Fitzsimmons, master of community health education.
Trempealeau: Kalli Boland, education specialist degree in school psychology; Cassie Tolvstad, master of professional development.
Wilson: Mandy Stasiek, master of student affairs administration in higher education.
Withee: Aleyna Goerlitz, doctor of physical therapy.
Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa
Bloomer: Shawna Seibel, doctor of pharmacy.
UW-River Falls
Chippewa Falls: Tricia Fredrickson, master of communication sciences and disorders.
Colby: Jessica Stuttgen, master of agricultural education.
Ellsworth: Courtney Langer, master of elementary education; Kyra Warner, master of agricultural education.
Elmwood: Stephanie Callow, master of elementary education; Laura Weber, master of reading.
Glenwood City: James Fisk, master of agricultural education; Janessa Ullom, master of clinical exercise physiology.
Hammond: Shaylyn Lyksett, master of school psychology; John Slick, master of counseling.
Holcombe: Brad Johnson, master of business administration.
Hudson: Allison Blomquist, master of secondary education; Jordan Fredrickson, master of business administration; Neda Larsen, master of reading; Alec Marentic, master of school psychology; Nathaniel Siats, master of business administration; Laura Van Allen, master of clinical exercise physiology; Kristin Van Den Broeke, master of counseling.
Menomonie: Callinda Mae Harmston, master of reading; Todd Hayden, master of reading.
New Richmond: Kathryn Clobes, master of elementary education; Patricia Kramer, master of reading; Vanessa Mauer, master of business administration; Kayla Pedersen, master of professional development principal licensure; Elizabeth Volkert, master of school psychology.
Prescott: Kyle Rundquist, master of professional development principal licensure; Shannon Siepelmeyer, master of communication sciences and disorders.
River Falls: Lucas Boyer, master of clinical exercise physiology; Thomas Florin, master of computer science; Lakshmi Priya Girish Kumar, master of computer science; Mohammed Labib Hashim, master of business administration; Lisa Henjum, master of elementary education; Janet Kaufenberg, master of business administration; Michelle Kraft, master of business administration; Nathan Kramm, master of clinical exercise physiology; Vanessa Malone, master of counseling; Gary Marquette, master of computer science; Michael Van Handel, master of business administration; Sarah Weller, master of communication sciences and disorders; Brenda Yohannes, master of business administration.
Roberts: Miranda Bernier, master of school psychology; Kelsey Gillis, master of professional development principal licensure; Sarah Nordstrom, education specialist degree in school psychology.
Somerset: Jenna Hanson, master of counseling; Catherine Skramstad, education specialist degree in school psychology; Katherine Workman, master of business administration.
Thorp: Kendra Bornick, master of clinical exercise physiology.