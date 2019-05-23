The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:

Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, Iowa

Trempealeau: Courtney Holub, doctor of chiropractic.

Michigan State University, East Lansing, Mich.

Eleva: Ellen Drangstveit, doctor of higher education and student affairs.

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Baldwin: Kayla Stone, master of rehabilitation counseling.

Eau Claire: Olivia Vruwink, master of communication disorders.

Fountain City: Laurie Hiebert, master of communication studies.

Menomonie: Shawn Achenbach, master of sport management.

Rice Lake: Monica Waite, master of urban planning.

River Falls: Diane Meyer, master of communication disorders.

Campbellsville University, Campbellsville, Ken.

Eau Claire: Ashaben Patel, master of information technology management.

