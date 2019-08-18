The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:

UW-Madison

Altoona: Emily Barquest, doctor of audiology.

Augusta: Kate Berlin, doctor of pharmacy.

Barron: Amber Lystig, master of physician assistant studies;

Cadott: Kasha White, master of social work.

Chippewa Falls: Kyle Darley, master of engineering; Andy Gunderson, doctor of law; Daniel Magyar, doctor of physical therapy; Cal Melberg, doctor of veterinary medicine; John Rutsch, doctor of pharmacy.

Colfax: Rebecca Schieffer, master of social work.

Durand: Nora Weiss, master of physician assistant studies.

Eau Claire: Lucas Arras, doctor of law; Kelsey Eickstaedt, doctor of pharmacy; Rebecca Hunsley, master of physician assistant studies; Aiyzah Javaid, master of bacteriology; Emily Lutzen, master of social work; Joshua Militzer, doctor of physical therapy; Alecia Swenson, master of accounting; Lisa Wilson, master of social work.

Fall Creek: Suzette Hanson Jackson, master of social work; JoHannah Theisen, master of social work.

Fountain City: Tyler Tullius, master of agriculture and applied economics.

Hudson: Richard Grinstead, master of social work; Carl Magnusson, doctor of veterinary medicine; Nicole Mara, master of social work; James Warner, master of social work.

Menomonie: Michael Christian, master of physician assistant studies; Nicholas Didier, doctor of pharmacy; Danelle Ellingstad, master of social work.

Neillsville: Daniel Schoen, doctor of pharmacy.

New Auburn: Lacie Hedrington, master of social work.

Osseo: Ali Lorenz, master of social work.

Rice Lake: Bobbi Luettgerodt, master of social work; Angela Romportl, doctor of pharmacy.

River Falls: Ericka Kettner, master of social work; Mason Saari, doctor of veterinary medicine.

Somerset: Jenna Newman, doctor of veterinary medicine.

Trempealeau: Aaron Engel, doctor of educational leadership and policy analysis.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com