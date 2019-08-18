The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:
UW-Madison
Altoona: Emily Barquest, doctor of audiology.
Augusta: Kate Berlin, doctor of pharmacy.
Barron: Amber Lystig, master of physician assistant studies;
Cadott: Kasha White, master of social work.
Chippewa Falls: Kyle Darley, master of engineering; Andy Gunderson, doctor of law; Daniel Magyar, doctor of physical therapy; Cal Melberg, doctor of veterinary medicine; John Rutsch, doctor of pharmacy.
Colfax: Rebecca Schieffer, master of social work.
Durand: Nora Weiss, master of physician assistant studies.
Eau Claire: Lucas Arras, doctor of law; Kelsey Eickstaedt, doctor of pharmacy; Rebecca Hunsley, master of physician assistant studies; Aiyzah Javaid, master of bacteriology; Emily Lutzen, master of social work; Joshua Militzer, doctor of physical therapy; Alecia Swenson, master of accounting; Lisa Wilson, master of social work.
Fall Creek: Suzette Hanson Jackson, master of social work; JoHannah Theisen, master of social work.
Fountain City: Tyler Tullius, master of agriculture and applied economics.
Hudson: Richard Grinstead, master of social work; Carl Magnusson, doctor of veterinary medicine; Nicole Mara, master of social work; James Warner, master of social work.
Menomonie: Michael Christian, master of physician assistant studies; Nicholas Didier, doctor of pharmacy; Danelle Ellingstad, master of social work.
Neillsville: Daniel Schoen, doctor of pharmacy.
New Auburn: Lacie Hedrington, master of social work.
Osseo: Ali Lorenz, master of social work.
Rice Lake: Bobbi Luettgerodt, master of social work; Angela Romportl, doctor of pharmacy.
River Falls: Ericka Kettner, master of social work; Mason Saari, doctor of veterinary medicine.
Somerset: Jenna Newman, doctor of veterinary medicine.
Trempealeau: Aaron Engel, doctor of educational leadership and policy analysis.