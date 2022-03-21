The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:
University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, Md.
Eau Claire: Robert Kunferman, master of biotechnology.
Valdosta State University, Valdosta, Ga.
River Falls: Cole Zrostlik, master of library and information science.
UW-Whitewater
Colby: Kathy Nichols, master of business administration.
Hudson: Kyle Youker, master of business administration.
New Richmond: Rod Peterson, master of environmental safety and health.
UW-Stout
Arcadia: Sara Halvorsen, master of health care administration.
Chetek: Victoria Librande, master of applied psychology.
Chippewa Falls: Sam Dineen, master of clinical mental health counseling.
Colfax: Peyton Hellmann, master of school counseling; Chelsea Richmond, master of education.
Dallas: Natalie Radcliff, professional science master of conservation biology.
Eau Claire: Jerome Chess, master of training and human resources development; Madeleine Foster, master of clinical mental health counseling; Katherine Schroeder, education specialist degree in school psychology; Amelia Speilman, master of education.
Holcombe: Amanda Ewer, master of clinical mental health counseling.
Ladysmith: Beth Dyson, master of education.
Menomonie: Megan Kieper-Charapata, master of health care administration; Drew Miller, master of manufacturing engineering; Matthew Roskowski, master of clinical mental health counseling; Kelsey Trinkner, master of clinical mental health counseling; Danielle Woody, master of clinical mental health counseling.
New Auburn: Jonna Kolmer, manufacturing engineering.
New Richmond: Justine Michael, master of clinical mental health counseling.
Osseo: Morgan Van Ryn, master of education.
Prescott: Amy Fiege, master of education.
Somerset: Kylie Anderson, master of school counseling.
UW-River Falls
Eau Claire: Alicia Carlson, master of health and wellness management.
Fall Creek: Jana Schultz, master of teaching English to speakers of other languages.
Hudson: Karyn English, master of business administration.
Mondovi: Shanna Laehn, master of clinical exercise physiology.
New Richmond: Elizabeth Rasmussen, master of mathematics secondary education.
Prescott: Isabella Zimmer, master of mathematics secondary education.
River Falls: Pharah Abuhejleh, master of computer science; McKenna Anderson, master of clinical exercise physiology; Hannah Brager, master of STEMteach secondary education; Rebecca Dahlke, master of clinical exercise physiology; Daniel Nelson, master of education and counseling; Amber Pauley, master of education and counseling; Sean Roadhouse, master of business administration.
Stanley: Amanda Hazuga, master of clinical exercise physiology.
UW-Eau Claire
Chippewa Falls: Stephanie Nesja, master of English-writing; Terry Schutte, master of data science.
Eau Claire: Charlene Cardona Avelares, education specialist degree in school psychology; Joel McCormick, master of data science; Bryan Reynolds, master of data science.
Galesville: Anthony Lanzel, master of data science.
St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, Minn.
New Richmond: Jessica Bracken, master of applied behavior analysis.
North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D.
Conrath: Andrew Nicholson, master of music.
Elmwood: Seth Jones, master of natural resources management.
Hudson: Michael Johnson, doctor of materials and nanotechnology.