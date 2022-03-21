The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:

University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, Md.

Eau Claire: Robert Kunferman, master of biotechnology.

Valdosta State University, Valdosta, Ga.

River Falls: Cole Zrostlik, master of library and information science.

UW-Whitewater

Colby: Kathy Nichols, master of business administration.

Hudson: Kyle Youker, master of business administration.

New Richmond: Rod Peterson, master of environmental safety and health.

UW-Stout

Arcadia: Sara Halvorsen, master of health care administration.

Chetek: Victoria Librande, master of applied psychology.

Chippewa Falls: Sam Dineen, master of clinical mental health counseling.

Colfax: Peyton Hellmann, master of school counseling; Chelsea Richmond, master of education.

Dallas: Natalie Radcliff, professional science master of conservation biology.

Eau Claire: Jerome Chess, master of training and human resources development; Madeleine Foster, master of clinical mental health counseling; Katherine Schroeder, education specialist degree in school psychology; Amelia Speilman, master of education.

Holcombe: Amanda Ewer, master of clinical mental health counseling.

Ladysmith: Beth Dyson, master of education.

Menomonie: Megan Kieper-Charapata, master of health care administration; Drew Miller, master of manufacturing engineering; Matthew Roskowski, master of clinical mental health counseling; Kelsey Trinkner, master of clinical mental health counseling; Danielle Woody, master of clinical mental health counseling.

New Auburn: Jonna Kolmer, manufacturing engineering.

New Richmond: Justine Michael, master of clinical mental health counseling.

Osseo: Morgan Van Ryn, master of education.

Prescott: Amy Fiege, master of education.

Somerset: Kylie Anderson, master of school counseling.

UW-River Falls

Eau Claire: Alicia Carlson, master of health and wellness management.

Fall Creek: Jana Schultz, master of teaching English to speakers of other languages.

Hudson: Karyn English, master of business administration.

Mondovi: Shanna Laehn, master of clinical exercise physiology.

New Richmond: Elizabeth Rasmussen, master of mathematics secondary education.

Prescott: Isabella Zimmer, master of mathematics secondary education.

River Falls: Pharah Abuhejleh, master of computer science; McKenna Anderson, master of clinical exercise physiology; Hannah Brager, master of STEMteach secondary education; Rebecca Dahlke, master of clinical exercise physiology; Daniel Nelson, master of education and counseling; Amber Pauley, master of education and counseling; Sean Roadhouse, master of business administration.

Stanley: Amanda Hazuga, master of clinical exercise physiology.

UW-Eau Claire

Chippewa Falls: Stephanie Nesja, master of English-writing; Terry Schutte, master of data science.

Eau Claire: Charlene Cardona Avelares, education specialist degree in school psychology; Joel McCormick, master of data science; Bryan Reynolds, master of data science.

Galesville: Anthony Lanzel, master of data science.

St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, Minn.

New Richmond: Jessica Bracken, master of applied behavior analysis.

North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D.

Conrath: Andrew Nicholson, master of music.

Elmwood: Seth Jones, master of natural resources management.

Hudson: Michael Johnson, doctor of materials and nanotechnology.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com