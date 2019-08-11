The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:

Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa

Spring Valley: John DuBois, master of public administration.

New York Institute of Technology, Old Westbury, N.Y.

River Falls: Chiara Andahazy, master of physician assistant studies.

UW-Eau Claire

Altoona: Rachael Udelhofen, master of professional development.

Augusta: Rochelle Hoffman, master of professional development.

Cameron: Tracy Ostrom, master of nursing.

Chippewa Falls: Jodie Arnold, master of English-writing; Carla Griggs, doctor of nursing; Austin Hiess, master of communication sciences and disorders; Andrea Smith, master of professional development.

Eau Claire: Crystal Getchell, doctor of nursing; Kelci Greenwood, master of history; Khong Meng Her, master of history; Kelli Joiner-Burton, master of professional development; Ashley Nichols, master of professional development; Libbie Nyarangi, doctor of nursing; Caryn Stanek, master of professional development.

Eleva: Katelyn Davis, doctor of nursing.

Elk Mound: Jodi Hanson Rasmussen, doctor of nursing.

Elmwood: Debra Callow, doctor of nursing.

Hammond: Kyle Hemenway, master of business administration.

Hudson: Rachel Jack, doctor of nursing; Kayla Van Allen, master of communication sciences and disorders.

Somerset: Jolleen Nichols, doctor of nursing.

UW-Platteville

Eau Claire: Keena Spencer-Dobson, master of project management.

Menomonie: Don LeDoux, master of project management.

River Falls: Stephen Magnuson, master of organizational change leadership.

UW-Stevens Point

Black River Falls: Arianna Johnson master of communication sciences and disorders-teaching.

Bloomer: Marissa Kunsman, master of communication sciences and disorders-teaching.

Boyceville: Kysa Franseen, master of communication sciences and disorders-teaching.

Chippewa Falls: Tracy Bates, master of communication sciences and disorders-teaching.

Eau Claire: Ali Peterson, master of communication sciences and disorders.

Hudson: Kalynne Hibbard, master of communication sciences and disorders-teaching.

Neillsville: Taran Brody, master of communication sciences and disorders; Amanda Smagacz, master of education.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com