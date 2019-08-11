The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:
Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa
Spring Valley: John DuBois, master of public administration.
New York Institute of Technology, Old Westbury, N.Y.
River Falls: Chiara Andahazy, master of physician assistant studies.
UW-Eau Claire
Altoona: Rachael Udelhofen, master of professional development.
Augusta: Rochelle Hoffman, master of professional development.
Cameron: Tracy Ostrom, master of nursing.
Chippewa Falls: Jodie Arnold, master of English-writing; Carla Griggs, doctor of nursing; Austin Hiess, master of communication sciences and disorders; Andrea Smith, master of professional development.
Eau Claire: Crystal Getchell, doctor of nursing; Kelci Greenwood, master of history; Khong Meng Her, master of history; Kelli Joiner-Burton, master of professional development; Ashley Nichols, master of professional development; Libbie Nyarangi, doctor of nursing; Caryn Stanek, master of professional development.
Eleva: Katelyn Davis, doctor of nursing.
Elk Mound: Jodi Hanson Rasmussen, doctor of nursing.
Elmwood: Debra Callow, doctor of nursing.
Hammond: Kyle Hemenway, master of business administration.
Hudson: Rachel Jack, doctor of nursing; Kayla Van Allen, master of communication sciences and disorders.
Somerset: Jolleen Nichols, doctor of nursing.
UW-Platteville
Eau Claire: Keena Spencer-Dobson, master of project management.
Menomonie: Don LeDoux, master of project management.
River Falls: Stephen Magnuson, master of organizational change leadership.
UW-Stevens Point
Black River Falls: Arianna Johnson master of communication sciences and disorders-teaching.
Bloomer: Marissa Kunsman, master of communication sciences and disorders-teaching.
Boyceville: Kysa Franseen, master of communication sciences and disorders-teaching.
Chippewa Falls: Tracy Bates, master of communication sciences and disorders-teaching.
Eau Claire: Ali Peterson, master of communication sciences and disorders.
Hudson: Kalynne Hibbard, master of communication sciences and disorders-teaching.
Neillsville: Taran Brody, master of communication sciences and disorders; Amanda Smagacz, master of education.