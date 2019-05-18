The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned advanced degrees:
Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, Iowa
Trempealeau: Courtney Holub, doctor of chiropractic.
Michigan State University, East Lansing, Mich.
Eleva: Ellen Drangstveit, doctor of higher education and student affairs.
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Baldwin: Kayla Stone, master of rehabilitation counseling.
Eau Claire: Olivia Vruwink, master of communication disorders.
Fountain City: Laurie Hiebert, master of communication studies.
Menomonie: Shawn Achenbach, master of sport management.
Rice Lake: Monica Waite, master of urban planning.
River Falls: Diane Meyer, master of communication disorders.
Campbellsville University, Campbellsville, Ken.
Eau Claire: Ashaben Patel, master of information technology management.