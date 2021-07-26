Sorry, an error occurred.
EAU CLAIRE — The Wisconsin State Patrol will conduct aerial speed enforcement in three area counties this week.
The State Patrol's Aerial Support Unit will conduct speed enforcement in Trempealeau, Eau Claire and Dunn counties.
Weather permitting, pilots plan to patrol:
• Interstate 94 in Trempealeau County on Wednesday.
• I-94 in Eau Claire County on Thursday.
• I-94 in Dunn County on Saturday.
According to the State Patrol, when a pilot observes a violation, they communication with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.
The State Patrol said many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to improve public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
