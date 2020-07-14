The Wisconsin State Patrol plans to use aircraft and ground-based officers to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws in Eau Claire, Jackson, Buffalo, Pierce and Washburn counties.
Aerial enforcement missions are planned for today along Highway 35 in Buffalo County; Friday, Saturday and Tuesday along Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County; Thursday, July 30, along Highway 35 in Pierce County; Friday, July 31, along U.S. 53 in Washburn County; and Saturday, Aug. 1, along I-94 in Jackson County.
Most State Patrol aerial missions are possible through federal funds specifically designated to support traffic law enforcement.
"We often announce enforcement efforts like this to emphasize that the goal is public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not to stop or cite motorists," said Capt. Craig Larson from the State Patrol's Northwest Region.
"If weather conditions are unfavorable for flying, enforcement typically proceeds using ground-based units," Larson said.