CHIPPEWA FALLS -- African Drums and Dance will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday and Monday at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
The Sunday show is billed as family friendly, and Monday's performance will be senior friendly.
Oumar and his African Drums and Dance group have been coming to the U.S. from the West African country of Senegal for eight years. They return to Chippewa Falls to share their cultural heritage through dance and music as well as a message of unity.
The show will include traditional clothing, local instruments and drums along with plenty of opportunities for audience participation.
Tickets cost $6 for adults and seniors, $3 for youth and free for assisted living caregivers free.
For tickets and more information, go to cvca.net or call 715-720-4961.