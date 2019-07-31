Wisconsin residents in several counties who are members of the FoodShare program will have until Monday, Aug. 19 to request replacements for food lost after severe weather.
Residents of Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix, Washburn, Buffalo, Clark, Jackson and Trempealeau counties, among other counties, will have an extended period of time to apply for replacement benefits, instead of the usual 10 days.
Members of the following tribes can also request replacement FoodShare benefits until Aug. 19: the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians, Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and Oneida Nation.
Replacement benefits are issued for the amount of food lost, up to the amount of benefits already issued for the month.
Members can fill out a Request for Replacement form and submit it to their local income maintenance agency by fax, mail or in person, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
To access the form, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/library.
FoodShare members will need to describe on the form how they lost their food.
Members can return forms to their county’s local agency, including:
- Barron County
- : Department of Health and Human Services, 335 E. Monroe Ave., Barron.
- Chippewa County
- : Department of Human Services, 711 N. Bridge St., room 305, Chippewa Falls.
- Dunn County
- : Department of Human Services, 3001 Hwy. 12 E, Suite 160, Menomonie.
- Polk County
- : Department of Human Services, 100 Polk Co. Pl., Suite 50, Balsam Lake.