BARRON — An Almena woman has been charged in the stabbing death of her boyfriend on Saturday.
Melanie R. Kuula, 42, was charged Wednesday with second-degree intentional homicide in Barron County Court, which carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision. She appeared via video from the jail.
Judge J.M. Bitney ordered Kuula be held on a $25,000 cash bond. Kuula will return to court for a preliminary hearing Oct. 1. If she posts bond, Bitney ordered her to have no contact with several people and she cannot possess or consume alcohol.
Kuula is accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend, Brett Bents, on Saturday, after she claims she caught him in bed with another woman. He died of a single stab wound near his heart, and he suffered blunt-force trauma to his face. The death was ruled a homicide.
Kuula called the Barron County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 4:23 p.m. Saturday, admitting she had stabbed Bents.
When officers arrived, they found him deceased in the backyard.