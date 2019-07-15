The Classic at Hillcrest Greens, an Altoona assisted living community, is building a 54,000-square-foot expansion to its facility at 2455 Sawgrass Place.
The project will add four stories, 36 one- and two-bedroom apartments, a restaurant, outdoor patio space, private family dining area and expanded activity rooms, according to a news release from the Classic. The addition will bring The Classic’s apartments for independent or assisted living to 99.
The project completion is scheduled for spring 2020.
The need for senior living space in the Eau Claire area was “a primary driving force behind the expansion,” said The Classic owner-operators Jim and Jennifer Rooney of Chippewa Falls-based Rooney Properties.
“Since opening The Classic in July 2015, we have seen a steady growth in the demand for high-quality senior living. Our ‘age in place’ model that includes facilities and amenities for independent living, assisted living and memory care has proven to be very successful as evidenced by our growing wait list,” Jennifer Rooney said.