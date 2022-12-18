ALTOONA — The Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley announced on Friday the addition of its newest Altoona center director, Amy Whitwam.
The Altoona site, located in Altoona Middle School, serves Grades 2-5.
Whitwam, originally from Elk Mound, comes to the club with a background in helping youth succeed, a Boys and Girls Club news release stated. Her most recent position was as the site director at the Boys and Girls club of West Central Wisconsin, located in Tomah.
With a background in human development and family studies, and a master's degree in K-12 school counseling, Whitwam also spent nine years at Chetek Middle School as a counselor, after school program coordinator and AODO coordinator, the news release states.
According to the Boys and Girls Club, Whitwam is looking forward to getting to know the community and helping the club thrive.
"I truly enjoyed my experience as Site Director for Boys and Girls Club of West Central Wisconsin in Tomah," Whitwam stated in the news release. "I was thrilled to find the same position available closer to my family in Eau Claire. I feel it is the perfect position that fits with my professional experiences and my passion to provide fun, safe spaces to empower youth in reaching their potential."