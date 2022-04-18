ALTOONA — The Association of Altoona Emergency Services will be holding a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Altoona Fire Department, 1904 Spooner Ave., Altoona.

Pancakes, eggs, hash browns, sausage and other items will be served. Admission is by freewill donation.

There will be emergency vehicles and equipment on display as well as demonstrations from the Altoona police and fire departments.

Raffle items will also be available.

Donations will support the purchase of EMS patient care equipment, fire extrication tools, squad car mounts of non-lethal control devices and thermal cameras for search and rescue operations.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com