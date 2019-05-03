Altoona High School junior Daeja Loew won a national poetry competition in Washington, D.C., this week.
Loew was in the nation's capital to compete in the Poetry Out Loud competition after winning the Wisconsin championship.
She finished in the top nine of her semi-final competition on Tuesday, but did not advance to the finals.
But after the finals, Mary Anne Carter, acting chairman of the contest sponsoring National Endowment for the Arts, announced that the 53 state champions had the opportunity to showcase their creativity through an optional competition called Poetry Ourselves. Students could submit an original work of poetry in one of two categories: a written poem or a video of a spoken poem.
The Poetry Ourselves judge, poet Kyle Dargan, selected Loew's original work,which was a video spoken poem, “A Circle of Motherhood.”
Altoona English teacher Angela Roloson, who is head coach of school's forensics team, praised her student.
"Daeja represented Altoona and the state of Wisconsin with poise and with class," Roloson said. "Her poetry writing skills and her interpretation skills were evident as was her preparation. I couldn't be prouder of what she did in Washington, D.C., this week."