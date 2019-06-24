An Altoona man is accused of exposing his four children to methamphetamine.
Xai Vang, 41, 1403 Hayden Ave., was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with four felony counts of neglecting a child and a felony count of bail jumping.
Vang is free on a $500 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with his children unless approved by social workers.
Vang returns to court July 11.
According to the criminal complaint:
The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services contacted police June 5 to assist with a report of child neglect because of methamphetamine use.
Vang and his wife agreed to submit to urine analysis tests.
The wife tested negative for illegal drugs. Vang tested positive for methamphetamine.
Hair follicle tests taken of the four children at Vang's residence were positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
The wife told police Vang only smokes methamphetamine in the garage of their residence and the children do not go in the garage.
The wife said the children want to be with their dad.
If convicted of all five charges, Vang could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.