An Altoona man is accused of possessing several images of child pornography.
Brandon D. Halvorsen, 26, 320 Harvest Lane, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with 12 felony counts of possession of child pornography.
Halvorsen is free on a $5,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having unsupervised contact with children, including his own.
Halvorsen cannot use the internet or possess any devices that can access the internet.
Halvorsen returns to court April 9.
According to the criminal complaint:
Altoona police on Feb. 11 received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that suspected child pornography was coming from an IP address linked to Halvorsen.
Police spoke to Halvorsen Feb. 20 at his residence.
Authorities found at least 12 images of child pornography on Halvorsen’s cellphone.