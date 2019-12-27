An Altoona man is accused of punching and injuring another man during an argument outside an Altoona tavern.
Colton J. Elliott-Denning, 21, 369 Daisy Lane, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer.
A $2,500 signature bond was set for Elliott-Denning, which prohibits him from having contact with the other man or Rolly's Coach Club.
Elliott-Denning returns to court Feb. 3.
According to the criminal complaint:
Altoona police responded Christmas Day to a fight call at Rolly's Coach Club, 2239 Spooner Ave.
The suspect, Elliott-Denning, had apparently left the tavern in a pickup truck. His white sweatshirt was covered in blood.
A witness said an argument started over a pool bet. When the group stepped outside, Elliott-Denning and the other man argued, and Elliott-Denning struck him in the face.
An Altoona police officer found Elliott-Denning on foot running through back yards on Lynn Avenue.
He resisted arrest several times before complying with officers.