An Altoona man is accused of uploading and sharing child pornography.
Ryan R. Spencer, 35, 442 Lilac Lane, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of possession of child pornography.
A $5,000 cash bail was set for Spencer, who returns to court June 11.
As conditions of bail, Spencer must maintain absolute sobriety and have no unsupervised contact with children.
According to the criminal complaint:
A federal agent contacted local authorities because his office received a report March 20 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an image of child pornography that was uploaded and shared on an online social media service.
The image, which showed two naked girls, was linked to Spencer.
Police met with Spencer on May 10.
Spencer said he uses methamphetamine about twice a month and when he does, he communicates with other people in chat rooms.
Spencer said he would sometimes receive links to child pornography. He would look at the pictures and then delete them.
Spencer denied having a sexual interest in children or having any stored images of child pornography.
Spencer said he used his phone to view and download child pornography.
If convicted, Spencer could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.