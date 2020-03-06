An Altoona man is accused of possessing several images of child pornography.
Brandon L. Olson, 26, 1003 Briar Lane, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with four felony counts of possession of child pornography.
Olson is free on a $2,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from accessing the internet and having unsupervised contact with children.
Olson returns to court April 16.
According to the criminal complaint:
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified Altoona police of an incident of child pornography that was detected on Dec. 14.
Five images of child pornography were stored in the Google Gmail and Google Drive infrastructure.
A phone number provided by Google linked the images to Olson.
Altoona police went to Olson's residence Thursday night to execute a search warrant.
Olson admitted to viewing child pornography and confirmed he used his cellphone to obtain the files.
Olson said he had been downloading videos off and on for a few years. He didn't know any of the children pictured in the videos.
Olson said he never shared the files with other people.
"I figured it was just a matter of time before you guys came, to be honest," Olson said to police.
If convicted of the four charges, Olson could be sentenced to up to 60 years in prison.