An Altoona man is accused of sexually assaulting two girls in early May at an Eau Claire residence.
Gerardo L. Conchis Lugardo, 32, 836 Harriet St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child under age 16, and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
A warrant was issued for his arrest.
According to the criminal complaint:
A 12-year-old girl said she woke up one night in the first week of May to find Conchis Lugardo having sexual contact with her. The girl said Conchis Lugardo was drunk and apologized.
A 13-year-old girl told police Conchis Lugardo had sexual contact with her on May 6. The girl said the contact occurred after Conchis Lugardo tried to forcefully remove some of her clothing.
Both incidents occurred while Conchis Lugardo was free on a signature bond for an ongoing misdemeanor case in Eau Claire County. A condition of his bond prohibited him from committing new crimes.
If convicted of the felony charges, Conchis Lugardo could be sentenced to up to 65 years in prison.