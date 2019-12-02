An Altoona man was fined $1,329 for exposing his four children to methamphetamine.
Xai Vang, 41, 1403 Hayden Ave., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to two misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child and an unrelated misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Judge Jon Theisen also sentenced Vang to 136 days in jail for having his probation revoked on a felony count of bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services contacted police June 5 to assist with a report of child neglect because of methamphetamine use.
Vang and his wife agreed to submit to urine analysis tests.
The wife tested negative for illegal drugs. Vang tested positive for methamphetamine.
Hair follicle tests taken of the four children at Vang's residence were positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
The wife told police Vang only smokes methamphetamine in the garage of their residence and the children do not go in the garage.
The wife said the children want to be with their dad.