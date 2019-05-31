An Altoona man will spend six months in jail for his fifth drunken driving conviction since 1991.
Eugene H. Coyer, 71, 331 Twin Oak Drive, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of fifth-offense drunken driving and a misdemeanor count of hit-and-run attended vehicle.
Judge Emily Long placed Coyer on three years of probation and revoked his driver's license for three years.
As conditions of probation, Coyer cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to court records:
Coyer was arrested for drunken driving Jan. 10 following a hit-and-run crash in the 1000 block of Oakleaf Way in Altoona. His blood alcohol content was 0.19.
Coyer was previously convicted of drunken driving in February 1991, July 2008 and January 2015 in Eau Claire County, and in August 2003 in Chippewa County.