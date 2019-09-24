An Altoona man will spend four years in prison for uploading and sharing child pornography.
Ryan R. Spencer, 36, 442 Lilac Lane, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of child pornography.
Judge Emily Long ordered Spencer to spend four years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Spencer was fined $1,018.
As conditions of his supervision, Spencer must comply with the sex offender registry and cannot have contact with children or possess internet-capable devices.
According to the criminal complaint:
A federal agent contacted local authorities because his office received a report March 20 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an image of child pornography that was uploaded and shared on an online social media service.
The image, which showed two naked girls, was linked to Spencer.
Police met with Spencer on May 10.
Spencer said he uses methamphetamine about twice a month and when he does, he communicates with other people in chat rooms.
Spencer said he would sometimes receive links to child pornography. He would look at the pictures and then delete them.
Spencer denied having a sexual interest in children or having any stored images of child pornography.
Spencer said he used his phone to view and download child pornography.