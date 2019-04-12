An Altoona man with a previous drug conviction will spend 22 months in prison for possessing methamphetamine.
Andrew J. Francel, 45, 528 First St. West, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and fourth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and operating after revocation.
Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Francel to spend two years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Francel was fined $2,502. As conditions of supervision, Francel cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to the criminal complaint:
Francel's vehicle and a county highway truck collided at 9:51 a.m. June 15, 2017, in the 2400 block of Bartlett Avenue in Altoona.
Francel was in possession of methamphetamine and pills.
Francel was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in October 2014 in Eau Claire County.