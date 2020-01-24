An Altoona man will spend two years in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from three 2018 felony convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen ordered Brady J. Baumgarten, 20, 1212 Garfield Ave., to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Baumgarten was fined $1,554.
As conditions of supervision, Baumgarten must undergo a psychological evaluation and any recommended programming or treatment, and have no contact with girls.
Baumgarten was originally sentenced in April 2018 to three years of probation for three counts of third-degree sexual assault.
According to court records, Baumgarten violated terms of his probation by having sexual contact with a minor female.