An Altoona man will spend four years in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from four 2017 felony drug convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds ordered Scott F. Robertson, 38, 1527 Spooner Ave., to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Robertson was fined $2,172. As conditions of supervision, he cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Robertson was originally sentenced in November 2017 to six years of probation for one count each of possession of counterfeit methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, heroin delivery and possession of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Robertson violated terms of his probation by making his whereabouts and activities unknown, failing to comply with a referral to the Community Transitions Center and possessing methamphetamine.