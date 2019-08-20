An Altoona man will spend one year in prison for stealing a woman's wallet following an altercation.
Charleston K.H. Baker, 29, 1003 Briar Ln., pleaded guilty in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of theft from person.
Judge Jon Theisen ordered Baker to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Baker was fined $528. As conditions of supervision, Baker cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to the criminal complaint:
Baker and a female accomplice assaulted a woman at 9:35 p.m. on May 21, 2018, in the 800 block of Oxford Avenue.
The woman's wallet was taken from her purse.
The woman sustained minor injuries.
Baker said he was just trying to get some of his money back from the woman.
Baker denied that the altercation had anything to do with drugs.