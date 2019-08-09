An Altoona man will spend three years in prison for his seventh drunken driving conviction since 1991.
John R. Ellis, 51, 284 Aster Lane, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of seventh-offense drunken driving.
Reserve Judge Roderick Cameron ordered Ellis to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Ellis was fined $555 and will face a lifetime revocation of his driver's license.
As conditions of supervision, Ellis cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to the criminal complaint:
Ellis was arrested for drunken driving Feb. 8 following a traffic stop at East Madison and Germania streets. His blood alcohol content was 0.256.
Ellis was previously convicted of drunken driving in December 1991 and June 1996 in Kenosha County, in January 2004 in Chippewa County, and in February 2006 and twice in June 2007 in Eau Claire County.