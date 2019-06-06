An Altoona man will spend 18 months in prison for violating terms of his probation stemming from two 2018 criminal convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen ordered Daenil T. Montgomery, 22, 1211 Lynn Ave., to spend 18 months on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Montgomery was fined $518.
As a condition of supervision, Montgomery must undergo any programming recommended by his agent.
Montgomery was originally sentenced in October to three years of probation for felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping.
According to court records, Montgomery violated conditions of his probation by failing to report for a scheduled appointment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an illegal substance, using methamphetamine, possessing drug paraphernalia, and engaging in a physical altercation at the Chippewa County Jail.