From Aug. 31 to Sept. 14, the Altoona Police Department will once again host one Spanish and six German police officers in cooperation with the STAR International Police Exchange Organization.
The German and Spanish officers will be joining several local law enforcement agencies with ride alongs, training exercises and facility tours.
The officers will live with the families of local officers in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.
Program activities in the two weeks include a training with the SWAT team, a visit to the Stanley Correctional Institution, a Taser demonstration, and a trip to the Mall of America.