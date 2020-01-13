An Altoona woman is accused of collecting unemployment benefits while employed.
Jennifer E. Gardow, 50, 636 Princeton St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a misdemeanor count of unemployment compensation fraud to obtain benefits.
Gardow is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Jan. 29.
According to the criminal complaint:
Gardow initiated a claim of unemployment benefits on June 7, 2017.
The state Department of Workforce Development became aware of Gardow's fraudulent actions of not reporting her wages when a wage cross-match was conducted.
Officials determined Gardow filed claims certifying she had performed no work when she earned $9,910 for 20 weeks while being employed by Serving Hands Inc.
Gardow was not entitled to unemployment benefits during those weeks. She was paid $7,030 in benefits, which was determined to have been received fraudulently.
Gardow told officials in March 2018 she was going through a rough period in her life at the time she was filing for benefits.