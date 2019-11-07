An Altoona woman will spend 30 days in jail for beating an Eau Claire man while trying to burglarize his residence.
Krista J. Hart, 28, 1204 Tenth St. W., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of burglary and substantial battery,
Judge Sarah Harless placed Hart on three years of probation and fined her $1,046.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were called to a burglary in progress at a Golf Road apartment at 6:46 p.m. Nov. 29, 2018.
A man was bleeding from the face and his breathing was labored.
The man said there was pounding at the door and Hart and a man entered after he opened the door.
Hart and the other man struck him, the man said.
Hart told police she drove to the man's residence and tried to kick in his door.
She then forced her way inside and targeted the man's back because he had a previous back injury. She also punched him in the face.
Hart claimed she was alone during the assault.
The man sustained a broken nose, fractured eye socket and chipped teeth.