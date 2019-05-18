Editor’s note: Chippewa Valley Astronomy Update is published on the third Saturday of the month, is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society, and is compiled by Lauren Likkel of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.
Stars are like people. They start out in nurseries. They have siblings. They have family groups. They go their own way.
Researchers working with the AMBRE Project are attempting to find the stars in our sun’s family.
Stars are born in massive clouds of hydrogen gas with tiny amounts of heavier elements.
This pre-solar soup is mixed somewhat uniformly.
Some solar nurseries have a lot of metals, others very little, but the main point is that nurseries are all different from one another.
Solar nurseries can create thousands of suns. Our sun may have thousands of brothers and sisters.
Using the similar makeup of stars as a guide to finding our sun’s siblings, researchers working with the AMBRE Project are seeking stars related to our sun.
They recently discovered a third member of our sun’s family, a star designated HD 186302, 182 light years away in the constellation Pavo, the peacock.
We can’t see the stars in Pavo from here because it lies in the southern hemisphere, but the second member they found is visible.
In 2014, AMBRE found a star designated HD 162826. It is 110 light years away in the constellation Hercules. It is a dim object that you’ll need binoculars to view. Yet you can see it.
Both stars have a very similar chemical makeup and are about the same age as our sun.
If they formed in the same place they should be as alike as these stars are.
How did the stars get so far away?
Well they’ve had four and a half billion years to drift apart. Tidal forces from the Milky Way, our local galaxy, pulled them onto their own courses.
Big city lights (galaxies) do have their charms. They have caused many a star to wander away from their family.
Just part of the life of being a star.
Kevin Litten is a recreational astronomer, and a member of the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society.