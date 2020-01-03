Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday he is seeking applicants for appointment as register of deeds in Eau Claire County.
The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Kathryn Christenson, whose last day will be Feb. 7.
The new register of deeds will complete a term ending Jan. 3, 2021.
Interested applicants must submit an online application with a cover letter detailing professional and academic qualifications, civic activities and community involvement.
Application materials must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17.
The application can be found at evers.wi.gov by clicking Apply to Serve and selecting the application for register of deeds, coroner and sheriff under Open Positions.