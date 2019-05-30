MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that he is seeking applicants for appointment as coroner in Jackson County.
The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Karla Wood, effective June 30, 2019. The new coroner will complete a term through January 2, 2023.
Anyone interested in applying for the position should submit an online application. The application can be found at evers.wi.gov. If the online application is not functioning, please send a cover letter and resume to govappointments@wisconsin.gov.
The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Friday, June 14.