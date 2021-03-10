EAU CLAIRE — Visit Eau Claire is accepting the next round of grant applications from organizations through the semi-annual Tourism and Cultural Arts grant programs.
The Tourism Grant is intended to encourage tourism development and promotion through events that will generate overnight stays and/or extend visitor stays while creating a positive image of the Eau Claire area. It is appropriate for new and expanding festivals, sports tournaments, conventions, and other special events that have a room night impact on Chippewa Valley area hotels. It can be used to offset marketing, advertising, printing, postage and mailing costs.
The Cultural Arts Grants, supported by Wisconsin Arts Board, is intended to enhance the enjoyment and understanding of arts and culture in the region. Proposals may include performing arts, visual media, literary arts, folk art, festivals, local history, artist series, cultural programs for grades K-12, cultural traditions, or public art installations/programs. It can be used for any expense related to a cultural program that nourishes artistic expression and development, or enhances the enjoyment and understanding of arts and culture for community residents.
Grant applications are reviewed by a committee at Visit Eau Claire and are accepted twice per year: in April and November. The deadline for this round is April 15.
Application materials and complete grant guidelines are available on the Visit Eau Claire website: tinyurl.com/ywuehuyb. In the event that applicants do not qualify or are not chosen for a grant, Visit Eau Claire will provide resources to help promote the event to visitors.