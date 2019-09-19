Free smoke alarms and home fire escape plans will be provided at a safety event on Sunday, Sept. 29.
The American Red Cross is teaming up with local Lutheran churches and other community organizations to bring the home fire safety resources to families as part of a national home fire safety campaign.
Trained volunteers will go to homes with appointments as well as door-to-door in select Eau Claire neighborhoods. Eau Claire residents can sign up for appointments to have smoke alarms installed at GetASmokeAlarm.org.