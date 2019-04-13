Editor’s note: Following is a monthly column submitted by the Eau Claire Fire Department.
Following is information pertaining to burning permits and campfires:
• All outdoor fires must be attended to at all times with a water source readily available.
• Burning permits are required any time leaves, grass, yard vegetable matter and small brush are burned.
• Burning permits are available at five fire stations from their red self-help burn permit boxes in the city of Eau Claire except for Station No. 10 on Malden Avenue.
• Burning permits cost $5 per day, or $10 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, or $10 for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
• Call 715-839-3882 to find out if burning is allowed for a particular day.
• Check all smoke and CO detectors monthly.
For questions or more information, call the Eau Claire Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau at 715-839-4825.