MADISON — The State Patrol's Air Support Unit will patrol three area counties this week to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air.

Pilots will perform traffic control in Eau Claire County on Thursday, Chippewa County on Friday and Dunn County on Saturday.

When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce the State Patrol's goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws.

