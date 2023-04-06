EAU CLAIRE — Easter weekend is here and there are plenty of festivities going on around the Chippewa Valley. Here’s a roundup of holiday meals and egg hunts.
Egg hunts
Annual egg hunt at River Prairie Park in Altoona, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday. There will be four separate hunts for the different age groups. Volunteers will help distribute eggs and hand out candy bags.
Free Easter egg hunt featuring a game, craft and the Easter Bunny, 11 a.m. on Saturday at Valley Vineyard Church in Chippewa Falls, 910 Bridgewater Ave.
Kids Easter egg hunt and crafts, 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at The Growler Guys in Eau Claire, 2832 London Road.
Easter meals
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, 8-11 a.m. on Saturday at the Hallie Town Hall, 13033 30th Ave. Take a photo with the Easter Bunny and enjoy a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, applesauce, milk, orange juice and coffee. The cost is $8 for adults and free for youth 12 and under. Proceeds go to benefit area youth.
Hope Gospel Mission’s annual Easter Community Meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Hope Renewal Center for Men, 2650 Mercantile Drive. The meal can be dine in or curbside pickup. For those who dine in, a short program will be held at 11:30 a.m. The free meal will include ham, cheesy potatoes, vegetables, dinner rolls and dessert.
Free Easter breakfast, 8:30 a.m. on Sunday at Menomonie Alliance Church, 502 21st St. N.