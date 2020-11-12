Three Chippewa Valley Republican legislators issued a call Thursday for residents to do all they can to slow the spread of COVID-19.
In a joint statement, state Sen. Kathy Bernier of Lake Hallie and Reps. Jesse James of Altoona and Rob Summerfield of Bloomer noted that area hospitals are reporting zero intensive care unit beds immediately available and pointed out that the recent surge in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients means the capacity to treat all patients has dwindled.
"As legislators representing part of Northwestern Wisconsin, we are calling on citizens to be more diligent in preventing the spread of COVID-19," the legislators said. “We want and need to keep our economy moving. Our businesses are hurting, but another shut-down would be devastating. We need to do all we can to slow the spread, protect our elderly citizens, and make sure that individuals have the health care they need for various conditions, including COVID-19."
The statement continued, “As state legislators, we fully recognize and support everyone’s liberties and freedoms, so we are calling on our citizens to keep their guard up and protect themselves and those around them. We can do this!”